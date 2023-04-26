Surprise your guests: a recipe for dandelion salad

The dandelion is not only a beautiful flower, but also a useful one. You can eat it - make a salad out of its leaves and honey out of its flowers. Dandelion contains antioxidants, beta-carotene, lutein, vitamins B, E, PP, and A, and a huge amount of vitamin C. UaPortal offers you to make a simple dandelion leaf salad.

Ingredients:

- A bunch of dandelion leaves;

- 2 hard-boiled eggs;

- Sour cream;

- Salt.

Method of preparation:

1. Boil hard-boiled eggs and wait until they cool.

2. Take young dandelion leaves and rinse them well, keeping them in water for 5 minutes. Dry the leaves.

3. Cut the eggs into small cubes.

4. Chop the leaves a little, mix them with the eggs, and season with sour cream. Season with salt and mix.

