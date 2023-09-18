Perfect the first time: no-knead ciabatta recipe

The ciabatta made according to the recipe from Shuba is very tasty, with a crispy crust. With this amount of ingredients you will get 6 large loaves.

Ingredients:

Dry yeast - 6 g

Water - 800 ml

Olive oil - 110 ml

Salt - 20 g

Wheat flour - 1 kg

Method of preparation:

1. Pour water into a large bowl, add yeast, mix, add oil, sift wheat flour, add salt, mix with a spoon until smooth and distribute evenly. Leave for 45 minutes.

2. Pour water into a separate bowl to wet your hands. Wet your hands.

3. Pull out the dough and fold it into an envelope on all four sides and leave it for 40 minutes. There should be three such folds. This makes the dough elastic.

4. Cover the bowl and place it in the fridge overnight. Cold fermentation will create many holes in the ciabatta.

5. Take out the bowl, flour the work surface well, turn the container over and flour the dough well.

6. Pull the dough out into a rectangle to get an even thickness.

7. Divide the dough into 6 loaves with a knife and transfer them to a floured baking sheet for proofing. It is better to place the parchment on a large board or a baking sheet turned upside down.

8. Fold the parchment between the loaves to prevent the dough from sticking together. Cover with a towel and leave. Leave to proof for 30 minutes.

9. Preheat the oven with the baking tray turned upside down to 240 degrees.

10. Slide the parchment from the board or cold baking tray onto the hot baking tray in the oven.

11. Bake for 25-30 minutes with convection, if available.

