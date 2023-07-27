Successful 'cotton': the Armed Forces of Ukraine told why the enemy could stop using Onix missiles

The occupiers could have stopped firing Oniks missiles at Ukraine because of the successful "cotton" in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, on 24 July, an enemy ammunition depot was hit in the Dzhankoy district.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Southern Defence Forces of Ukraine, Captain 1st Rank Natalia Gumenyuk on the Espresso TV channel. According to her, the occupiers may attack with air-launched missiles.

"The threat to Ukraine remains from the sea, from land and from the air. The enemy has a fleet, air force and coastal missile systems. In particular, the absence of attacks with Onix missiles may indicate a successful "cotton" in Dzhankoy, but we have not yet received absolute confirmation," said Natalia Gumenyuk.

Gumenyuk noted that the occupiers can still produce X-101 and X-555 air-launched missiles. The enemy also has a stockpile of X-22 missiles, which are being upgraded to the level of X-32, and many Iskander missiles of the K category, which are identical to Kalibr and M category, which are ballistic missiles.

On 24 July, the so-called 'head of Crimea' Sergey Aksyonov claimed that a drone had hit an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district. In addition, after the "cotton", the occupation authorities of Crimea decided to stop railway traffic and evacuate the population.

In turn, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South, Serhiy Bratchuk, reported the possible destruction of Oniks missiles stored in an ammunition depot near Dzhankoy may have been destroyed.

