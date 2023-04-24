Luck is avoiding them! The two most unlucky zodiac signs are named

Not all zodiac signs are lucky - some are literally haunted by trouble, even when everything seems to be going well. They are unlucky in their work and personal lives, so disappointment is a common thing.

According to astrologers, Virgos and Cancers are the most likely to suffer from setbacks. They have to deal with difficulties when others are enjoying a "white streak".

Virgo

Natives of this zodiac sign like to plan everything carefully and set high goals in life, but they constantly face obstacles on their way. Despite all their efforts, Virgos have been unable to move up the career ladder for years and have to be content with little.

Financial success also eludes them: natives of this sign have to save money. Virgos are largely to blame for their troubles - due to perfectionism and scrupulousness, they miss opportunities to change their lives that fate gives them.

Virgos often ignore intuition, relying solely on reason, which also does not bode well. Because of this, they can get into an accident, get injured, or get into a conflict with influential people that will have unfavorable consequences.

Cancer.

Cancers suffer because of their mistrust and suspicion. Natives of this sign see negativity in everything around them, which attracts it into their lives. They look for problems where there are none and suffer from imaginary problems.

If the natives of this sign receive a very lucrative job offer that promises career growth and high incomes, they are likely to reject it. Cancers are afraid of being deceived and do not believe that luck can accompany them.

Pisces also constantly have problems in their personal lives, as they tend to idealize their partner and quickly become disappointed if he or she does not meet their ideal. The natives of the sign do not know how to seek compromises and speak openly about issues of concern, so negative experiences are repeated over and over again.

