The teacher explained how the expression 'the bald devil' came about and what it means

Ukrainian language has a colorful expression " the bald deuce". It is used to show a complete objection.

A famous Ukrainian teacher and linguist Oleksandr Avramenko explained where this phrase originated.. He told about it for"Snidanku z 1+1".

In particular, the phraseology goes back to deep antiquity. According to mythology, deuces are good or evil spirits.

"According to the egend, once angels who wanted to be compared to God were punished and thrown away from heaven to earth. Those who fell on human dwellings became household spirits - they are called house-dwellers. Those who fell on water are called mermen, in the forest -silvans," he noted.

They were considered bald among the people. So there was a swear phraseology, along with sayings "bald mountain", "bald devil" and others.

"So, when you hear the expression "bald devil", just know that it is an echo of the folk imagination of our distant ancestors", - added Avramenko.

