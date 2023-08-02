A restorer from the Archaeological Museum of Florence has managed to restore the Lorenzini Head, which was part of a large cult statue of the god Apollo. Previously, experts were unable to assess the volume of the head and the quality of the marble due to limestone inlay.

Specialist Daniela Manni managed to detail the facial features and hair of the Etruscan god with the help of modern equipment.

The restorer did all the work with a laser, which precisely removed lime and other deposits without damaging the old surface.

After the restoration of the head, the modern laser was transferred to the Florence Museum. Scientists plan to use it to clean ancient surfaces made of marble, alabaster, stone, and ceramic artifacts.

In Etruscan mythology, Aplu is the god of thunder and lightning, who punishes crimes, is the messenger of death and disease and plague.

