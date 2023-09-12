Scientists have found out which floor is the most dangerous to live on

As part of the study, scientists have determined which floors can pose the greatest risks to human health. The study was conducted by experts from Canada for several years.

Read also: What window cleaners are best to use on a high floor to avoid streaks

According to statistics shared on the glamour.kyiv website, residents of apartments on the seventh floor and above have a higher risk of dying from a heart attack. In addition, the higher a person lives, the greater the likelihood of developing cancer or inflammatory processes.

Young people find it easier to adapt to life at height, but older people have a harder time, as they face thin air and pressure surges, which affects the heart.

Video of the day

However, living on the ground floors can also pose threats. The lungs and nervous system are negatively affected by polluted air and noise. It is most optimal to choose floors from the second to the fourth. For a healthy psyche, it is better to live higher up to avoid noise.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Earlier, we wrote about what products should not be used when cleaning windows to avoid damaging the glass.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!