Scientists have found out how burnt food affects human health

If you want to maintain your health, it is better to avoid overcooking food. This was reported by the BBC.

Researchers at Stockholm University have been studying the effects of overcooked and browned food on human health for 20 years. They found that many foods that are heated to 120 degrees produce a substance called acrylamide. This compound is a potentially dangerous carcinogen that is difficult to eliminate from the body.

By continuing to consume overcooked food, a person increases the risk of getting cancer or dementia.

It is better to cut off the part of the food that is burnt and eat only the healthy part. However, psychologists note that in rare cases, minor exceptions will not cause negative consequences.

