Scientists have made an exciting discovery that could make the exoplanet PDS 70b the first known planet to share its orbit with another planet. Researchers using the ALMA Observatory have spotted a clump of debris near PDS 70b that seems to have the potential to become a new planet in the future. According to the European Southern Observatory, this discovery could transform our understanding of planetary systems.

Scientists are focusing on a group of Trojans, asteroids that occupy the 4th and 5th Lagrange points in the Sun-Planet system, where they are equidistant from their planets, either in front of or behind them. However, astronomers believe that Trojans can be not only asteroids but also full-fledged planets that can also stay in the same orbit at their Lagrange points. The discovery of PDS 70b and its cluster of dust and debris confirms the possibility of such a planetary system.

The researchers have already discovered two planets forming around PDS 70: the gas giants PDS 70b, which is seven times more massive than Jupiter and PDS 70c, which is four times more massive than Jupiter. After analyzing archival observations from the ALMA observatory, scientists noticed a cluster of dust and debris near PDS 70b, whose mass is twice that of the Moon.

According to the scientists' calculations, the clot is located at the fifth Lagrange point of PDS 70b and in the future, if it turns into a planet, it will become the first known Trojan planet. The researchers now plan to re-observe the system in 2026 to determine the orbit of this candidate for a new planet more accurately. This discovery could lead to new research and expand our knowledge of planetary systems in the Universe.

