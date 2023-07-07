Scientists recreated the face of the woman 'Ava' who lived in Scotland 3800 years ago (photo)

In Achavanich, Scotland, scientists have recreated a three-dimensional image of a Bronze Age woman they named "Ava." According to Live Science, the remains of this woman were found back in 1987, and after recreating her face, scientists received new data on the life and appearance of people of this era.

The burial, known as the "Achavanich Glass Burial," contained the skeletal remains of a woman, as well as various burial objects such as a short-necked clay cup and a fragment of cow bone. After studying the skeleton and anthropological analysis, it was determined that the woman was between 18 and 25 and was about 1.71 meters tall.

Read also: Scientists have shown how a "vampire" who lived in the 18th century could look like (photo)

Video of the day

The researchers used existing CT scans of Ava's skull, as well as CT scans of living donors, to create a three-dimensional image of the woman's face. The analysis showed that her appearance may have been slightly darker than that of modern Scots, with brown eyes and black hair. Her height and facial features suggest that she was considered imposing for her time.

This recreation helps to visualize the possible appearance of a Bronze Age woman, which in turn opens up new possibilities for understanding European culture of the period. Discoveries of this kind contribute to deepening our knowledge of the past and broaden our understanding of the ethnicity, appearance, and lives of people who lived in ancient times, the scientists say.

This new data creates an opportunity to conduct further research and compare this woman with other archaeological finds from different regions of Europe. Studying the appearance and physical characteristics of our ancestors helps to recreate their world and culture, as well as to understand the impact they had on the development of modern society.

Earlier, researchers successfully recreated the image of a 16-year-old girl from the 7th century, whose remains were found near Cambridge. In addition to reconstructing her appearance, the scientists analyzed her bones and teeth, establishing that she was born in Central Europe and moved there in early childhood.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!