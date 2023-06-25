After scientists analyzed the teeth found in the tombs of the ancient Maya, it turned out that they had a high level of dentistry. Moreover, it was accessible to everyone. Particular attention was drawn to the teeth encrusted with precious stones. The most interesting thing is that not only the wealthy Maya had such teeth: less well-off people also used the procedure.

And this is strange, because nowadays skays are a luxury item. But for the Maya, such jewelry was an everyday thing. They were serious about aesthetics, health, and oral hygiene. Scientists have also found many teeth that were used to treat caries.

Scientists were also surprised by the high level of skill of the doctors, because when they placed the stones, they rarely touched the pulp and the material on which the stones were placed allowed them to fix the jewelry on the enamel for many centuries.

Molecular analysis of the sealant showed that it consists of about 150 substances. So far, it has not been possible to identify the exact composition of the glue, but it was found that it included pine resin, essential oil of sponges, and bitumen. The solution was not only an adhesive, but also an antiseptic.

