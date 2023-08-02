A Czech archaeological team has reconstructed the face of a woman who lived 45,000 years ago. The woman was named Zlatý kůň, which means "Golden Horse".

Zlatý kůň's skull was discovered in a cave on Mount Zlatý kůň in the Czech Republic in 2018. The skull was damaged, but a team of archaeologists was able to successfully reconstruct it, Live Science reports.

Thanks to the reconstruction, the team of archaeologists was able to learn more about the appearance of Zlatý kůň. She had dark hair, brown eyes, and a wheat complexion. She was of medium height and had a slender build.

The "Golden Horse" was not the only person buried in the cave. The remains of other people and animals were also found in the cave. This suggests that the cave was an important place for the people who lived in the area 45,000 years ago.

The researchers first mapped a 3D mesh to reconstruct as many missing areas as possible using the original skull anatomy, but some areas were left blank. Such parts were supplemented with statistical data extracted from computed tomography and the aforementioned fossil, resulting in a complete skull, the researchers write in the article.

The reconstruction of Zlatý kůň's face is a significant achievement for archaeologists. It allows us to better understand the appearance of people who lived in prehistoric times.

Earlier in Scotland, scientists recreated a three-dimensional image of a Bronze Age woman they named "Ava". The remains of this woman were found back in 1987, and after recreating her face, scientists received new data on the life and appearance of people of this era.

