Scientists believe they have uncovered the secret of how the inhabitants of ancient Egypt transported and stacked huge slabs during the construction of the pyramids.

The information was published by the Daily Star.

It is known that the Cheops pyramid consists of 2.3 million blocks of limestone and granite, each of which weighs about 2 tons. Watching such a huge structure, it is hard to imagine how it could have been done without the use of modern technology. Unsurprisingly, this question has given rise to numerous conspiracy theories, including those claiming alien intervention in the construction.

Archaeologists, however, seem to have come to the conclusion that can solve this mystery. They believe that the ancient Egyptians transported large stones to Giza via a tributary of the Nile River. The researchers took samples of fossilized soil from Giza and sent them to a French laboratory to look for signs of pollen and vegetation characteristic of the area where Africa's longest river is located.

These studies confirmed the existence of a waterway that was used to transport stones for the pyramids around 600 BC, i.e. about 2,000 years after the pyramids were built. This waterway, known as the Khufa, proved to be key to the construction of these monumental structures. Experts believe that this discovery may help unlock new secrets of ancient Egypt.

