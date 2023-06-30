Scientists conclude that human ancestors lived on Earth with dinosaurs

A recent study published in the journal Current Biology shows that placental mammals were already evolving by the time an asteroid hit the Earth about 66 million years ago. This means that the ancestors of humans existed simultaneously with dinosaurs for a certain period of time.

Paleontologists from the Universities of Bristol and Fribourg have studied thousands of mammalian fossils that lived about 66 million years ago. This study analysed seven families of mammals, which include primates, rabbits, dogs and bats. The findings provided some answers to long-standing debates in the scientific community.

It is known that placental mammals survived the asteroid impact that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs and the end of the Cretaceous period. These mammals underwent a significant diversity of species, which led to the modern diversity of the animal world.

Emily Carlisle, a researcher at the University of Bristol, emphasises that new research has revealed the patterns of emergence and disappearance of different groups of mammals, including placental mammals.

Scientists have found that the evolution of primates (human ancestors), hare-like animals (rabbits and hares) and carnivores (dogs and cats) took place just before the mass extinction of dinosaurs.

"We used a model that estimates the time of ancestral emergence using fossils and a model of species diversity over time," explained study co-author Daniele Silvestro of the University of Fribourg.

The researchers believe that the lack of competition from dinosaurs in the future gave placental mammals the opportunity to develop and differentiate, but for some time they existed alongside giant animals.

