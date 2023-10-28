Scientists have figured out how to halve the flight time to Mars

The British aerospace company Pulsar Fusion is working on a rocket based on nuclear fusion. It will reach a speed of 500,000 miles per hour, which will cut the flight time to Mars in half.

Astronauts will be able to reach the Red Planet in a few weeks instead of months. This is reported by GreekReporter.

Recent studies have shown that a trip to Mars will be safe if astronauts return home in less than four years and do not spend too much time exposed to radiation and the absence of gravity.

According to current technology, NASA estimates that it will take seven months to reach Mars, so about 30% of the total "safe" travel time will be spent on the road. Cut the travel time in half and humans will have much more time to spend on the surface of Mars.

If humans can achieve fusion to generate energy, then fusion propulsion in space is inevitable, scientists believe. This technology is so exciting that there is already talk of using it to send people to see Jupiter's moons.

Pulsar Fusion claims that a fusion rocket is the only known technology that can propel a ship fast enough. Pulsar Fusion plans to conduct a test launch of the rocket by the end of this decade.

