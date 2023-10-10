A large number of papyrus letters and documents were found in the Avshalom Cave in Israel. In particular, letters and fragments of papyri from the Roman Empire were found here.

This cave is located in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea. It can only be reached by climbing 15.2 meters to reach the entrance.

According to Arkeonews, archaeologists also found a 1900-year-old child's nightgown in this cave.

"Over the years, thousands of scraps of textiles from the Roman period have been found in various places in Israel, but fabrics with intriguing "knots" have only been found in Avshalom in the Judean Desert," the publication notes.

The knots on the shirt look like small pendants, they are placed in the lower part of the garment. These knots were fixed with some substances. Scientists were able to identify, among other things, resins, salts, iron sulfate, henna, seeds, and other as-yet-unknown materials.

"The binding was done by wrapping linen thread around the material several times," said Dr. Orit Shamir, a textile specialist at the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Scientists have determined that the shirt belonged to a child. Such clothes were worn in ancient times under woolen outerwear as a decoration. The shirt consists of two identical cloths sewn together along the upper edges, with a hole in the middle for the neck.

As for the knots, scientists assume that they were knitted by the mother to protect the child from disease and evil.

Earlier in Spain, shoes dating back 6200 years and baskets that are 9500 years old were found in a bat cave.

