Scientists show what will happen in case of a nuclear war between Russia and the United States (eerie video)

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have designed a model of a nuclear war between the US and Russia. The scientists used unclassified data.

The modelling was based on the principle that if one side launches nuclear warheads, the other side will return fire before the missiles reach their target. This was reported by Time.

It is noted that nuclear strikes from the Norwegian Sea and northern Canada will hit targets in about 10 minutes.

The black ash and smoke released into the atmosphere will block the planet from the sun's heat for 10 years. More than 5 billion people could die from hunger, explosions, and radiation.

"We probably don't know how many people will survive a nuclear war. But if things are even remotely as bad as this study describes, there will be no winners, only losers," the researchers said.

Each strike would result in a fireball as hot as the Sun's core and a radioactive "mushroom" growing. This will lead to the extermination of people nearby, fires, and massive destruction of infrastructure.

