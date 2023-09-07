Scientists have answered whether gluten-free products are useful: the result will surprise you

On the shelves of stores, you can often find products labeled "gluten-free," even in cases where gluten content is not implied at all. These products are often perceived as "healthy" and "healthy".

But is it really so?

First of all, it is worth noting that the gluten diet should be followed only by those people who have been diagnosed with intolerance to this protein.

Researchers from the University of the Basque Country conducted a study among 25 people with celiac disease who consumed gluten-free foods. Then they compared the nutritional value of these products with products that contained gluten.

It turned out that gluten-free foods were more likely to contain more unsaturated fat, less fiber and more salt. Therefore, they should not be considered a healthy alternative to traditional products.

