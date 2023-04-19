Scientists have answered which character traits dogs take over from their owners

A scientific study by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Human History in Germany confirms the saying that dog owners gradually become similar to their pets. According to a study published in the Daily Mail, owners who have good relationships with their dogs were found to have similar personality traits to their pets.

The researchers analyzed more than thirty scientific articles related to the relationship between dogs and their owners. They found that a strong bond between owner and pet is strengthened when dogs exhibit openness, agreeableness, and neuroticism that exceed the levels of these traits in their owners.

Based on these results, scientists hypothesized that dogs' openness and agreeableness may be traits that facilitate the establishment of social interactions between humans and animals, especially in cases where the owner does not possess these traits.

Scientists also believe that creating functional relationships with dogs has physical and psychological benefits for humans. Therefore, they focused their research on identifying personality traits that contribute to positive human-dog relationships. The results of this study may affect trends that emerged during the coronavirus pandemic when some owners began to give up their dogs for a number of reasons.

Researchers have established that the functional relationship between dogs and their owners can be associated with a number of animal character traits. These traits include energy level, affection, intelligence, openness, agreeableness, sensitivity, and learning.

However, problematic relationships with owners can arise due to other dog traits, such as antisociality, territoriality, inability to train, and destructive tendencies.

Interestingly, the researchers also found a connection between the character of the owners and the behavior of their dogs. Specifically, owners who showed signs of neuroticism and were less inclined to listen to the opinions of others tended to have more aggressive pets. On the other hand, owners who were very attached to their animals experienced separation anxiety.

