Scientists have answered how to pet cats properly so that they enjoy it

According to Dr. Lauren Fink, an expert at Nottingham Trent University, there are right and wrong ways to pet a cat, and if you do it wrong, it can become dangerous. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Although most people think that cats love to be petted, it actually depends on each individual animal. Experts advise starting by stroking the cat's head and neck and then moving on to the chest and back.

It is also important to watch the cat's reaction - if it starts wagging its tail, it means that it does not want to be petted and needs to be left alone.

Read also: What names should not be given to cats to not offend them

Video of the day

Experts also warn about the danger of petting a cat's belly, as it can lead to an attack. Instead, they advise stroking cats only on the back.

Experts also note that improper petting can lead to an injury of the animal. For example, if you pet a cat against the direction of their fur, it can be painful for them. Therefore, you should pet the cat in the direction of hair growth.

In addition, it is important not to put too much pressure on the cat's body while petting, as this can cause pain and discomfort.

In general, petting a cat is an important part of interacting with the animal, but you need to know the right way to do it to avoid injuries and unpleasant sensations for the cat. Therefore, if you decide to pet your cat, do not forget about the above recommendations, observe the animal's reaction, and, most importantly, allow it to determine when it wants to stop petting.

As a reminder, cat owners often notice their pets kneading a blanket or even giving people a "massage." This behavior is natural for the animals, but it is not observed in every individual. Scientists have studied this behavior of cats and explained why they like to knead.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!