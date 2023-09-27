Scientists answer whether Amazons existed in ancient Greece

Scientists have tried to answer whether warlike women known as Amazons existed in ancient Greece. American historian Adrienne Mayor believes that it is possible.

The Stanford University historian's book "The Amazons: Lives and Legends of Warrior Women across the Ancient World" shows that such women could have existed in the ancient world. The Amazons probably originated from the Eurasian steppe, which stretched from Eastern Europe to Central and Northern Asia, GreekReporter reports.

"Excavations of Eurasian graves have revealed battle-scarred female skeletons dressed in tunics and pants, buried with quivers filled with arrows, battle axes, spears, and horse equipment," Mayor said.

She noted that real warrior women did exist at the time and in the places described by the ancient Greeks. The Amazons were immortalized in ancient artifacts such as perfume jars and jewelry boxes.

Mayor adds, "The Amazons lived very differently from Greek women who stayed at home doing housework."

"The radical idea of powerful, independent women living in exotic lands evoked mixed emotions in the Greeks, including awe, fear, respect, and desire," she added.

Mayor also destroys some popular myths about women warriors, such as that they had one breast cut off to shoot better or that they were man-haters.

