Scientists discover secrets of the ancient Nok civilisation, which invented one of the first judicial systems

While working in the mines in the southern part of Kaduna State, workers found unique terracotta artefacts. More thorough research has shown that they belonged to a civilisation that was one of the first to create a complex cultural system in West Africa.

The most interesting artefacts found, created by the Nok culture, were terracotta statues dating back to at least 500 BC, depicting people with large elongated heads with hollow eyes and parted lips.

Some statues depict people with various diseases. According to scientists, they served as talismans and amulets against diseases. There is another version - the statues symbolised high-ranking officials.

Also, the Nok civilisation impresses with its metalworking skills.

They created complex products from copper and iron alloys - jewellery, tools and weapons - by casting, forging and welding. All the products were skilfully decorated with carvings, which indicates the high artistic abilities of the craftsmen.

The Noc civilisation also created its own judicial system, which predated the Western one. Their judges were divided into classes, depending on the cases they heard - from family disputes to criminal cases.

This extraordinary culture quickly declined and disappeared for unknown reasons.

