Scientists have determined who should carefully monitor their health according to blood type

It is impossible to choose a blood type due to the genetic immunological nature that a person receives at birth. Nevertheless, blood type has an impact on the quality of life. For example, it is even used to determine character in Japan.

Experts explain that people with AB blood type often face chronic diseases and suffer from poor blood clotting, which increases the risk of blood loss. In addition, scientists have determined that carriers of this rarest group live less. They have a 28% risk of dying from blood loss, which is 17% higher than other groups.

Most people have an O-positive blood type, while the number of carriers of the O-negative type is the least.

Science has recognised the O blood type as the strongest. Individuals in this group are less likely to have problems with the heart, vascular health or memory.

