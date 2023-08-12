Scientists have determined the maximum temperature that the human body can withstand

The new data on the maximum heat and humidity that people can tolerate is impressive. The new research allows us to revise previously established limits, indicating that even a healthy person can be at risk from prolonged exposure to high temperatures and high humidity.

Even a healthy young person will die after withstanding six hours of heat of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) combined with 100 percent humidity, but new data shows that the threshold could be much lower, Science Alert writes.

Scientists have found that sweat, which is a natural mechanism of cooling the body, ceases to evaporate effectively from the skin surface under certain conditions. This can lead to the risk of heat stroke, organ failure, and even death.

Studies have shown that the critical temperature limit, defined as the "wet thermometer temperature", may be much lower than previously thought. The known cases where this limit has been breached have been mainly recorded in South Asia and the Persian Gulf and have not resulted in mass mortality.

Experts note that the response to extreme temperatures and humidity can vary depending on age, health and social factors. Recent studies also point to an increase in risk as a result of climate change and rising global temperatures.

Information from the calculations showed that the wet thermometer temperature could regularly exceed 35 degrees in different parts of the world in the coming decades if the rising temperature trend continues.

