Scientists have identified another danger of irregular sleep

According to a new study, people with irregular sleep schedules are at an increased risk of developing dementia.

Researchers from Monash University in Australia analyzed data from 88,094 people aged 62 and older. They found that those with very irregular sleep patterns had a 30% higher risk of developing dementia over seven years than those with an average sleep regularity index, Newsweek reports.

"Good sleep is essential for maintaining connections in our brains and consolidating memories," study author Matthew Pace, a professor and dementia researcher at Monash University, told Newsweek.

He emphasized that sleep performs a function in the brain similar to a garbage machine, helping to clean up the metabolic waste that accumulates in our brains when we are awake.

Pace urged people to try to keep a regular sleep schedule even if it is not always possible. He also noted that there are other lifestyle factors that can help reduce the risk of developing dementia, such as physical activity, healthy eating, and taking care of heart health. Researchers still don't know exactly how irregular sleep can increase the risk of dementia. However, they speculate that it may be due to a disruption in the normal functioning of the brain during sleep.

"Sleep is essential for our brain health, and it's important to keep a regular sleep schedule to ensure we maximize the benefits of sleep. This is just one of the many things we can do to reduce our risk of developing dementia," the scientist added.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a syndrome characterized by a progressive impairment of cognitive functions such as memory, thinking, language, and judgment. Dementia can also lead to changes in behavior and personality.

There are many different types of dementia, but the most common is Alzheimer's disease. Other common types of dementia include vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia, and Lewy body dementia.

Dementia is not an inevitable consequence of aging. However, the risk of developing dementia increases with age. There is no cure for dementia.

