Scientists explain why you shouldn't throw away the veins from bananas

The strands of banana known as phloem bundles are located between the fruit's skin and its flesh. Many people throw them away, but scientists say you shouldn't, as these veins are surprisingly nutritious.

It is noted that one average banana contains just under 100 calories, as well as a large amount of essential nutrients such as fiber, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, magnesium, and manganese. Banana strings are also rich in nutrients.

According to IFL Science, the phloem bundles act as tubes to pump sugar and other products of photosynthesis to where they are needed. These tubes have to be extremely strong to perform this important task, so they are made up of more complex fiber types than the rest of the banana.

According to Nicholas D. Gillitt, chief scientist at BerkleyRD and former vice president of nutrition research and director of the Dole Nutrition Institute, these veins contain more different types of fibers and structural components than the banana's flesh.

He said the same thing about banana peels. According to him, although they are very hard and bitter, they are edible and rich in vital nutrients.

Therefore, the expert advised using banana peels as a natural fertilizer for plants.

