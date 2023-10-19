Scientists explain why you shouldn't add bananas in your smoothie

Smoothie is a delicious and easy way to incorporate essential fruits and vegetables into your diet. A new study from the University of California, Davis shows that blending certain ingredients into your smoothie can negatively affect on your health.

Specifically, researchers advise not to add bananas in a smoothie, due to the effect on the level of flavanols digested by the body. Flavanols are a group of bioactive compounds that are good for the heart and cognitive health, SCITECHDAILY reported.

Read also: nutritionists have named 7 foods that women should eat after 40 to keep a slim figure

The researchers asked the participants to drink a smoothie made with bananas and a smoothie made with mixed berries. Participants also took a flavanol capsule as a control.

Blood and urine samples were analyzed to determine how much flavanols were in the body after using the smoothie and capsule samples. The researchers found that those who had drunk the banana smoothie had 84% lower levels of flavanols in their bodies compared to the control group.

"We were very surprised to see how quickly the addition of a single banana reduced the level of flavanols in the smoothie and the level of flavanols absorbed by the body. This experiment emphasizes how the preparation and combination of food can affect the absorption of dietary compounds in foods," said the researchers.

Recall, we have already written, from what side dishes should be abandoned by women to preserve the figure.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!