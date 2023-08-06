Scientists explain why lions have manes

Scientists have explained why lions have manes, and it turns out that it's not just to "look cool." Lions' manes also help them protect themselves from predators, impress lionesses, and keep warm.

Lions' manes consist of a thick layer of hair that grows on the neck and shoulders. The mane can be of different colors, from black to brown to tan.

Scientists believe that lions' manes originally evolved as a way to protect themselves from predators. The mane can make a lion look bigger and more intimidating, which can scare off predators, Live Science writes.

Read also: Scientists explained why clouds "float" in the sky

Video of the day

Bruce Patterson, a retired mammalian researcher at the Field Museum in Chicago, noted that these "shiny braids are designed to impress other lions - both potential partners and potential rivals." According to Patterson, male lions (Panthera leo) have large heads and necks, and manes exaggerate these features.

In other words, he added, lions' manes also help them impress lionesses. Since females prefer lions with large manes, they perceive it as a sign of health and strength.

Finally, lions' manes help them keep warm. The mane can retain the lion's body heat, which is important for lions living in cold climates," the scientist added.

According to him, the size and shape of a lion's mane can depend on several factors, such as the climate in which it lives, its genetics, and its testosterone levels. Lions living in cold climates tend to have larger manes than lions living in warmer climates. This is because manes help lions keep warm in cold weather.

It is noted that lions with higher testosterone levels also have larger manes. This is because testosterone stimulates hair growth.

Earlier, scientists explained why horses usually sleep on their feet.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!