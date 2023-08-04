Scientists discover a 1st century BC boat at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee in Israel that may be related to biblical events

Tom Meyer, a renowned professor of biblical studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California (USA), has announced an important archaeological find in the Sea of Galilee that can confirm events from the Bible.

The Sea of Galilee is known as the Lake of Galilee and has great religious significance associated with the life of Jesus and his miracles.

After a long-term drought in Israel about 40 years ago, people began to actively explore the bottom of the Sea of Galilee. During the research, a boat was found that dates back to the period between the first century BC and the end of the first century AD. Tom Meyer believes that this is the boat that is associated with the journeys of Jesus and his disciples across the Sea of Galilee.

The discovery makes it possible to better understand the reality of the events described in the Bible, although the specific role of this boat in the story of Jesus remains unknown. But it helps to better penetrate the world of the Bible and understand its meaning.

