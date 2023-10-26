A recent study conducted by a team of scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) found that drinking coffee in middle age can affect physical strength in later life.

This is reported by The Guardian. The study, published in the Journal of the American Association of Directors, lasted 20 years and included 12,000 participants.

The study participants were interviewed about their caffeine intake at an average age of 53, and then again at an average age of 73, asking how energetic they felt. The researchers also recorded their weight, measured their hand grip strength, and performed the TUG test, which is used to assess a person's mobility, requiring both static and dynamic balance.

52.9% of coffee drinkers drank one cup a day, 42.2% consumed two to three cups, and 4.9% consumed four or more cups daily. The results indicate that 4.9% among those who drank coffee daily were significantly less likely to experience physical frailty in later life compared to those who did not drink coffee daily.

However, the scientists note that further research is needed to determine whether this effect on physical strength is due to caffeine or other chemical compounds.

Previously, other researchers have found that drinking the equivalent of three to four cups of instant coffee a day reduces the risk of many diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Additional coffee consumption can also help maintain an optimal weight, as some studies have shown.

