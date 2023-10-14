Scientists find that sex helps maintain brain health in old age

Sex is a natural, normal, and enjoyable part of human life, but the impact of sex on brain health remains a poorly studied issue.

A US study that examined the relationship between sexual activity and cognitive function found that sex has a certain impact on brain health in older adults, particularly among those who are not in nursing homes. This is reported by Science Alert.

The study covered various aspects of sexual life, including the frequency and satisfaction of sex, as well as the emotional aspect of sexual relations. The participants' cognitive functions were determined using a special scoring system that took into account aspects of attention, memory, language, conceptual thinking, calculations, and orientation.

Based on the results of the data analysis, sociologists Shannon Shen of Hope College and Hui Liu of Purdue University noted that there is a definite link between sexual activity and improved cognitive function, although this link was different in different age groups.

The frequency of sex was a key factor in the group of people aged 75 to 90. It was found that the cognitive functions of this group improved significantly after five years if they had sex at least once a week.

The quality of sex was important for future brain health, both physically and emotionally, in the age group of 62 to 74.

It's important to note that the link between sex and cognitive health was not always reciprocal. Researchers have concluded that better cognitive ability does not necessarily indicate sexual activity five years later.

In other words, improved cognitive function and sex are not always interdependent. It should also be noted that the sex difference did not matter much, and other factors such as race, ethnicity, education level, marital status, and health status did not appear to influence this relationship.

Shen and Lui offered several explanations for these results. First, sex often involves physical activity, which can improve cardiovascular health, increase blood flow to the brain, and reduce inflammation. Sex is also known to help reduce stress levels, which can negatively affect memory.

Overall, these findings suggest that sex may have some impact on cognitive health, especially in older age. It is important to conduct additional research in this area to better understand this connection and its details.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

