Scientists have named three effective ways to quit smoking

Scientists have conducted a study to identify the most effective methods of promoting a healthy lifestyle, including smoking cessation. The study, which involved 157,179 smokers from 319 separate studies, found three effective methods to help people quit smoking for at least six months.

The nicotine contained in cigarettes makes it difficult to quit smoking on your own, and only 6 out of 100 people succeed. Here are the methods that have proven to be most effective:

Varenicline and Cytisine. These drugs stimulate specific receptors in the brain that are normally activated by nicotine. They provide the brain with the necessary stimulus without the need for nicotine and block its effects. About 14 out of 100 smokers who used these products were able to quit smoking for at least six months. Nicotine e-cigarettes. This method also helped about 14 out of 100 smokers to get rid of their cigarette addiction. A combination of two types of nicotine replacement therapy: patches and chewing gum.

This study also emphasized that gradual nicotine withdrawal can be more effective than sudden smoking cessation.

