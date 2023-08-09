Scientists name the last legion of Rome that existed until the Middle Ages

Throughout the history of the Roman Empire, many legions were created and disbanded, but one of them, the 5th Macedonian Legion, managed to survive into the Middle Ages. Founded around 43 B.C., the Macedonian Legion probably originated during the reign of Gaius Octavius, the future Emperor Augustus. Initially, two legions were created, the 5th Galician and the 5th Urban, which may be the predecessors of the 5th Macedonian Legion.

This is reported by Heritage Daily.

After the dissolution of many legions by Augustus in 31 BC, the 5th Legion became the basis of the early imperial army and was sent to Macedonia in 30 BC. Later, the legion guarded the border in the Danube Limes region, participated in wars and events in the East and the Middle East.

During the First Jewish War, the 5th Macedonian Legion helped suppress the uprising and participated in important events such as the liberation of the city of Sepphoris and the storming of the main Samaritan shrine.

Video of the day

Later, the legion participated in the suppression of other uprisings, including the Bar Kokhba revolt, and distinguished itself in various military campaigns in different territories of the Roman Empire.

Read also: Two children accidentally solved "Charles Darwin's worst problem"

In 274 AD. The Macedonian Legion was transferred back to its base in Esku, where it became a field army. The legion participated in various conflicts and activities to preserve the borders of the empire.

Although less is known about the fate of the legion, its history is impressive in its length and importance in the military events of the Roman Empire. The Macedonian Legion existed for about 680 years, from the classical era to the Middle Ages, leaving a mark on the history of civilization.

As a reminder, an entrance to a cave that had not been entered for 16,000 years was found in Germany.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!