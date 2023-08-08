Scientists have found a way to return youth in a short period of time

A group of scientists led by the famous researcher of anti-aging processes from Harvard Medical School David Sinclair said that they found a way to regain youth in a week.

Researchers have discovered six chemical cocktails that can restore a youthful genome-wide transcript profile and reverse transcriptomic age, Aging reports.

Transcriptome is a collection of all RNAs synthesized by a cell. RNA is responsible for the synthesis of proteins, which are the building blocks of cells.

The cocktails were tested on cell culture and showed impressive results. Cells that received the cocktails looked and functioned like younger cells. They were also more resistant to damage and disease.

The researchers have yet to test their results on humans, but they are confident that their cocktails can restore youth in people. They plan to start clinical trials shortly.

This discovery, scientists say, can change our attitude toward aging and longevity. If the cocktails pass clinical trials, they can become available to everyone. This will allow us to regain our youth and live a long and healthy life.

However, other scientists express skepticism about the results of the study. They note that the study was conducted in cell culture, and its results may not necessarily be transferable to humans. They also urge scientists to do more research before claiming they have found a way to restore youth.

Despite the skepticism, David Sinclair's research is a significant step forward in finding ways to restore youth. It gives us hope that we will be able to stop aging and live a long and healthy life shortly.

