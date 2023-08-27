Scientists have found a way to improve memory almost twice

Scientists from the University of California, Irvine (USA) conducted a study and found out how exposure to a strong odor can almost double the memory and cognitive abilities of older people.

According to the Frontiers portal, the new study involved men and women aged 60 to 85 without memory impairment. They received a diffuser and seven cartridges, each containing the same natural oil.

One group of subjects received new cartridges for the diffuser with a strong scent, while the second group was given replacement cartridges with a small amount of oil. Before going to bed, the study participants inserted a new cartridge into the diffuser, which spread the scent in the room for two hours while they slept.

It is noted that after several cognitive tests, the first group of subjects improved their mental abilities by 226% compared to the second group.

Also, the subjects who slept under the strong odor from the diffusers reported that they had better sleep.

Experts hope that their discovery will lead to further research into olfactory treatments for memory disorders.

Let's find out what scientists recommend to improve the process of memorization.

