Scientists find spices from all over the world on a shipwrecked in 1495

Gribshunden, which sank in the 15th century, was discovered a long time ago and has been visited by many researchers since then. The last expedition did not expect to find anything of value, but suddenly discovered barrels of spices from all over the world.

The researchers found about three thousand plant specimens, including spices such as nutmeg, cloves, mustard, dill, saffron, ginger, pepper, and almonds.

Some of these spices probably came from Indonesia, indicating that King Hans was active in trade.

In addition, dried blackberries, raspberries, raisins, and flax seeds were found, which were used in food, as well as belladonna, a poisonous plant used in medicine.

Maritime archaeologists noted that most of the finds are in excellent condition, as the ship sank in the cold waters of the Baltic Sea.

It happened in 1495. Then King Hans of Denmark moored his Gribshunden off the coast of Sweden, preparing to meet with the Swedish ruler Sten Sture the Elder. He intended to conclude an agreement that would give him control over Sweden, as he had already done with Norway. This would allow him to create a united Scandinavian kingdom.

To show his greatness, Hans packed his ship with soldiers, guns, and luxury goods.

Unfortunately, the ship caught fire and sank. This incident forced Hans to change his plans - soon he attacked Sweden and conquered the country.

