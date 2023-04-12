Scientists have found evidence of double mass extinctions on Earth

An international group of researchers found evidence that two mass extinctions occurred on Earth. This happened between about 259 million and 262 million years ago during the middle Permian period. These events were caused by powerful volcanic eruptions.

The scientific publication ScienceDirect reports that examining uranium isotope profiles in marine samples collected in the South China Sea found two "pulses" where the oceans were deprived of life-giving oxygen.

"This study can help predict the potential impact of modern global warming on ocean food chains, as human activities release large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, mimicking the effects of volcanic eruptions. The researchers emphasize the importance of solving environmental problems to prevent the sixth mass extinction," the authors note. scientific work.

Powerful volcanic eruptions millions of years apart caused two mass extinctions during the Middle Permian period, according to a study of uranium isotope profiles in marine samples.

It is noted that long before the appearance of dinosaurs, animals ruled the Earth, which was even more incredible from every point of view. Carnivores such as Titanophonus, or the "titanic killer," preyed on the huge, buffalo-sized, armored reptiles.

Many of these animals died out in the Capitanian mass extinction about 260 million years ago.

Now, an international team of researchers says the evidence suggests that this mass extinction was not one, but two events separated by nearly 3 million years. Both were caused by the same culprit: massive volcanic eruptions.

The researchers say their analysis provides evidence that oxygen-deprived oceans caused two mass extinctions around 259 million and 262 million years ago during the Middle Permian period.

By studying these ancient extinctions, scientists can better predict how modern global warming might affect the ocean's food chain.

Scientists have also identified the five largest mass extinctions, including the most catastrophic of all 252 million years ago, called the "great extinction," which killed 90% of life in the ocean and 70% of land animals. This catastrophe was also caused by large-scale volcanic activity that turned the seas into dead zones.

One of the researchers noted that the double catastrophes in the Permian period demonstrate the devastating effects of global warming.

