Food scientists have created a rechargeable battery that can dissolve in the stomach: what it looks like

Scientists from the Italian Institute of Technology have developed a new type of battery. It is made entirely of edible substances.

According to SciencAalert, the prototype device operates at a voltage of 0.65 volts and provides a current of 48 microamps for 12 minutes. This is enough to run a tiny electronic device.

Scientists noted that such a battery can be used in children's toys. It is absolutely safe to swallow and completely dissolves in the stomach. Other possible areas of application are feeding sensors that monitor the health and storage conditions of food products.

The battery contains riboflavin for the anode ("negative" end) of the battery and added quercetin as the cathode ("positive" end). The electrolyte is made from a water-based solution, and the separator that prevents short-circuiting is made from nori seaweed.

To increase electrical conductivity, scientists also added activated carbon. The external contacts are made of beeswax and coated with edible gold.

Experiments have shown that the battery retains its charge well for dozens of cycles. The size of the prototype is one square centimeter, but the team is working on reducing it.

The study of scientists is published in Advanced Materials.

