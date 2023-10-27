Scientists say gold and platinum came to Earth from space

Scientists have unraveled the mysteries of the origin of gold and platinum. According to the study, these precious metals came to us from outer space.

Daily video

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, challenges traditional beliefs. It was conducted by scientists from Yale University and the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI).

The study is based on the established knowledge that gold and platinum arrived on Earth billions of years ago after colliding with large celestial bodies in the early stages of the planet's formation.

Read also: Scientists found out when people started burying their dead

Gold and platinum are classified as highly siderophilic elements. Because of their affinity for iron, they were expected to accumulate in the Earth's metal core or mantle. However, they were found near the surface.

The research team has proposed an innovative solution to this puzzle. Their theory revolves around a thin, "transitional" region of the mantle where a shallow part melts and a deeper part remains solid. This region traps metallic elements, gradually dispersing them into the mantle.

This transitional region usually forms when a significant celestial body collides with the early Earth, which strengthens the credibility of their theory.

The researchers emphasized that their new theory not only clarifies previous mysteries about the geochemical and geophysical evolution of the Earth, but also emphasizes the large time scales involved in the formation of the planet.

Earlier, scientists learned that cavemen could hibernate.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!