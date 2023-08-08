Scientists have proven the presence of "significant connection" between the number of bird species and mental disorders in people

Researchers have found a direct connection between the diversity of birds in a particular area and cases of mental disorders in people.

This interaction was confirmed by examining data from an online database of bird observations in the state of Michigan, USA, and comparing them with statistics on hospitalizations for anxiety and mental disorders in that state. Independent writes about it

Rachel Buxton, a lead author of the study and an associate professor at the Institute of Environment and Interdisciplinary Sciences at Carleton University in Canada, emphasized that while the presence of green spaces is important for the stability of people's mental health, it is also true that there is a strong connection between the diversity of birds and their mental health.

The research suggests that bird species diversity can affect people's mental health and that restoring and conserving diverse bird communities can play an important role in improving mental health in cities. The results of this study highlight the importance of considering natural aspects like species diversity and green spaces in the planning of urban regeneration projects and the development of public health policies.

"These data remind us that nature is not just a luxury, it is a necessity for our mental health. Preserving the diversity of bird species can be a key factor in improving the quality of life in cities," Rachel said.

