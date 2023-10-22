Cleaners named the main signs that towels need to be replaced

Over time, towels absorb less water for a number of reasons, including detergent and fabric conditioner buildup. Cleaners have listed the main signs that indicate it's time to change towels.

Most old towels can be softened in the washing machine with white vinegar, but in some cases, when towels lose their absorbency completely, they need to be replaced. Express.co.uk reports that.

Water doesn't drain

When a towel is wet, the water should be absorbed quickly and evenly. If the water does not absorb but forms droplets on the surface, the towel has lost some of its absorption capacity.

Unpleasant odor

If the towels consistently have a musty smell or musty odor, it could be a sign that the towels are not drying effectively, which could indicate a decrease in cleanliness.

Rough texture

Towels become stiff and lose their softness over time. It happens because the towel's fibers break down and become less efficient at absorbing water.

Reduced fluffiness

If towels have lost their fluffiness and look flat and shabby, it means the fibers are becoming compressed and less absorbent.

Long drying time

If towels take a long time to dry between uses or after washing, they're probably retaining moisture and not absorbing water as well as they should.

