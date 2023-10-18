Move curtains away from radiators and leave the bathroom door open: how not to waste heat in winter

With high energy and heating bills, many people are thinking about how to heat their homes in the most affordable ways. Simple tips can help you stay warm during the cold season.

Place furniture strategically

To waste as less energy as possible, avoid placing pieces of furniture in front of radiators. A sofa covering the radiator will absorb most of the heat, leaving the room cold.

Make the most of the steam from the bathroom

When you take a hot shower, the steam releases heat. If you leave the bathroom door open before you shower, some of the steam and heat will warm the surrounding parts of the house, leaving the heat in your home for a longer time.

Place curtains behind the radiator

If the curtains cover the radiator, this directs heat into the window rather than the rest of the room. Make sure the radiator is open by carefully placing curtains behind the radiator.

Avoid draughts

The absence of draughts will make a big difference to the warmth in your home. Make sure all doors have a draught prevention device at the bottom. Also pay attention to your windows and balcony - there should be no cold air pulling from them.

