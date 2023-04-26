'Occupants are burning up': artillerymen of the 44th Brigade demonstrate spectacular destruction of enemy equipment (video)

The Ukrainian military is systematically destroying the equipment of the Russian occupiers. In particular, soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol are doing this.

The artillerymen managed to eliminate a number of the invaders' military equipment. The video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page.

"Meanwhile, the occupiers are burning... The soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade are working tirelessly to return Ukrainian lands as soon as possible," the statement reads.

In the video, you can see how the Ukrainian military destroy the occupiers' tanks, armored personnel carriers, armored personnel carriers, and Kamaz. In addition, artillerymen eliminated a field ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

The exact time and location of the destruction of enemy military equipment is not disclosed for security reasons.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar told what is happening in the Bakhmut sector and explained the tactics used by the occupiers.

