"They still have time to get out of there, otherwise we will destroy them": Zelenskyy on AFU counterattack

During his visit to the village of Yagodnoye in the Chernihiv region, which commemorates the anniversary of liberation from the Russian invaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country intends to return the temporarily occupied territories.

He said that if the Russian troops do not retreat from these territories, they will be destroyed. This was reported by Correspondent Ukrinform.

"As for our progress on the front, I can't say when we will be ready for very concrete things. But we are preparing to be strong in battle and to de-occupy our land. It is difficult to say how and when this will be done. I will not talk about specific things because we cannot allow the terrorists from the Russian Federation to prepare for our methods and steps to de-occupy. But we will, and they should know that. They still have time to get out of there, otherwise we will destroy them," Zelenskyy said.

On March 3, 2022, Russian invaders entered Yahidne, Chernihiv region. They drove residents out of their homes and forced them to stay in the basement of a school. During the imprisonment of 367 civilians, including 50 children and several babies, in the 197 sq m basement of the school, 11 people died as a result of inhumane conditions, and another 10 were shot by the invaders.

Recall that on March 14, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. During the meeting, reports on the situation in Bakhmut were heard.

