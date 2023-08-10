A unique treasure of the third century worth half a million hryvnias was taken away from a ''black archaeologist'': there will be a trial (photo)

The prosecutor's office has served a notice of suspicion to a "black archaeologist" from the Kirovohrad region who conducted illegal excavations in the Khmelnytsky region and found a treasure. After that, he tried to sell third-century items of significant historical value.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the man estimated the treasure at more than half a million hryvnias. He obtained it illegally during the excavations.

The man found a unique treasure of the third century, including Gothic belts, silver, copper, casting, forging and cladding. These were items of decorative and applied art made by the ancient Germans during the period when they migrated through the territory of modern Ukraine from Northern Europe to the Black Sea.

"The discovery has artistic, historical, ethnographic and scientific significance," the prosecutor's office said.

The man put the find up for an online auction and sold the artefacts to one of the buyers registered on the resource. However, the items of cultural and historical heritage were seized. They were transferred to the National Museum of Ukraine.

