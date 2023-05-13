The Ukrainian band TVORCHI performed live for the first time in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The musicians presented the song Heart of Steel, in which they sang about the steel heart of Ukrainians.

Since Ukraine won first place last year, this year our participants will go straight to the final. TVORCHI performed at number 19.

In the final, the Ukrainians gave a powerful performance with incredible energy and strength. They showed that Ukrainians can create completely different music and continue to amaze the world.

The guys from TVORCHI said that the song was written in the spring of 2022. It was inspired by the events that took place at Azovstal in Mariupol.

"At the beginning of the invasion, we were sitting in newsrooms. And we came across a video of Azovstal's defenders. When I looked into their eyes, I saw fire, strength and indomitability. I could not imagine how hard it must be. But what I saw in their eyes gave me goosebumps. And we transferred these emotions into this song Heart of Steel," the musicians commented.

What do TVORCHI sing about

Sometimes you need to let go

Sometimes you need to look away

Sometimes you just have to know

When to give the middle finger up

I can't explain

How to tell you how I feel

Life is just a game

And I'm playing to win

Don't be afraid to say what's on your mind

Because no matter how bad it is, someone's listening

No matter what you say

No matter how you feel

Get out of my way

Cause I got a heart of steel

No matter what you say

No matter how you feel

Oh, I got a heart of steel

You just like to act like a fool

Tryin' to get inside my head

When the lights come on

I can see right through you

Trying to get a reaction

I just started to act

Despite the pain

I'm still fighting the good fight

The world is burning, and you're doing it

Don't be afraid to say what's on your mind

Cause no matter how bad it is, someone's listening

No matter what you say

No matter how you feel

Get out of my way

Cause I got a heart of steel

As a reminder, bookmakers have already chosen the top three favorites for Eurovision 2023. Ukraine is among them.

