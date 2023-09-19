The use of lighter fluid has become commonplace at many picnics, but there are effective alternatives if you don't have one at hand. Let's look at one of these methods.

This is what Chas Diy wrote about.

Let's say you're going to a barbecue, but don't have any lighter fluid. Trying to light the coals with just matches does not always work. However, there is a proven way to light charcoal without an igniter, and all you need is a plastic or glass bottle and paper (newspaper works best).

Here's how to do it:

Prepare the charcoal, matches, paper, and bottle (keep the contents of the bottle). Take one sheet of newspaper, unfold it and roll it into a loose roll about 6-8 centimeters wide. Wrap the bottom of the bottle with the rolled up newspaper and tie the ends in a loose knot. Repeat this process with the newspaper twice more, so that there are three rolls on the bottom of the bottle. Place the wrapped bottle in the grill and spread the coals around it. Take a few pieces of paper, put them in the center of the ring of newspaper and light them. When you see that the fire is lit, you can add some small coals. After that, blow actively on the grill and stir the coals so that the lit and unlit layers mix.

Now your coals are ready for cooking kebabs or other dishes. Thus, you can start a fire without a special liquid to light the coals.

