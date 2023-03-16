A tourist came across a place where Roman sacrifices were made 2,000 years ago in the Swiss Alps (photo)

A tourist discovered a place with many Roman artifacts in the Swiss canton of Bern in the Alps. While climbing the Ammertenhorn peak, the man came across a Roman bronze coin and informed the archaeological service of the canton of Bern.

Scientists conducted excavations at the site and realized that the Romans had made sacrifices here 2,000 years ago. The History Blog reports on it.

After the traveler's lucky discovery, archaeologists found another hundred Roman coins minted from the I to the V century AD. The oldest is a coin of Tiberius from 22-30 AD; the most recent coin of the eastern emperor Arcadius (395-408 AD).

The team also discovered 27 rock crystal stones, 59 Roman shoe nails, a fibula from the I century BC, and a fragment of a leaf-shaped bronze votive plate.

"We are only at the beginning of the investigations, but we think it is a holy place, where people went to deposit votive offerings—mainly coins, but also other objects—asking the deities for things or thanking them. I guess a kind of pilgrimage," said Regula Gubler, the study's scientific project manager.

