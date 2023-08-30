A list of flowers to plant in September

September is a great time to grow flower beds in the country. UAportal will tell you what flowers you can start growing in the first month of autumn.

In particular, choosing flowers for a flower bed can be a creative and exciting process. It is important to take into account the requirements of each type of flower to soil, lighting and frost so that the flowers will delight you with their beauty in the spring.

Read also: How to stimulate rose bloom with vodka: a simple life hack

What flowers to plant in September:

Daffodils are one of the first spring flowers that can be safely planted in September. It is important to bury the bulbs deeper so that they can survive the winter and do not freeze during the cold weather.

Video of the day

Peonies are luxurious flowers that are best planted by dividing the roots. Before planting, you need to treat the places where the cut was made with brilliant green. This will help prepare the plant for winter and ensure more abundant flowering in summer.

Hosta is a plant that grows well in low-light conditions. It can be transplanted until November. If you are planning to reproduce, it is better to divide the bushes before the start of frost.

September is the ideal time to divide the bushes and plant loosestrife. This period will allow the plant to take root before the onset of cold weather. It is also recommended to insulate the plant with a thick layer of humus for the winter.

Earlier, we named the 10 most common mistakes you can make when growing hydrangeas.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!