Flowers get infected quickly: gardeners explained how to protect roses from black spot

Even though garden growth slows down in September, there are still a few plants that need care and attention. One of them is roses, as they are vulnerable to fungal diseases.

Fungal diseases can be extremely dangerous and spread rapidly if left undetected and untreated. Roses in particular can be very susceptible to black spot, according to Express.co.uk.

Black spot of roses is a fungal disease of roses in which purple or black spots appear on the leaves. Such leaves often fall off early.

Read also: How to stimulate the flowering of roses with the help of vodka: a simple life hack

Video of the day

Severely affected plants can shed almost all of their leaves and their vitality is greatly reduced. It is extremely important to pick up any affected roses and throw them in the trash.

If gardeners do not remove them, the fungal disease can spread around the plants and cause a huge problem. Black spots can move not only to the roses, but also to the entire garden.

As a reminder, you can stimulate the growth of roses by pruning the flowers. However, roses must be pruned correctly to avoid harming the bush.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!